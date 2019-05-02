Source reveals reason Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got hitched in Vegas

Todd Williamson/NBC

Todd Williamson/NBCThere’s apparently a reason why Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got hitched in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night.

A source tells People the two had to make their union legit in the States before having their actual wedding ceremony in France at a later date.

“They had to get married in the States to make it legal, but the wedding is still in Europe,” the source says.

Their Vegas chapel wedding evidently took place right after the Jonas Brothers' performance at the BBMAs. The ceremony was officiated by an Elvis impersonator.

Joe, 29, and Sophie, 23, had been engaged since October 2017.

