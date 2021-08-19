Source: Liam Payne and Maya Henry have “rekindled” their relationship after calling off engagement

Karwai Tang/WireImage

After a brief break, Liam Payne and Maya Henry have found their way back to each other.

The pair, who called off their 10-month engagement earlier this summer, have “rekindled their relationship,” sources reveal to E! News.

“They took time apart due to their busy schedules and having distance between them,” the insider spilled, adding that the reason for the break was “because they weren’t communicating well.”

The source also shared that the “Strip That Down” singer, 27, and Henry, 21, reunited in mid-July and have been living together in England “but aren’t putting pressure on the wedding or engagement yet.” The pair are simply “focused on being back together and spending time together right now.”

Payne and Henry began dating in 2019, followed by an engagement nearly a year later. However, in June, while appearing on The Diary of a CEO podcast, the One Direction alum said he was “single” and had “not been very good at relationships.”

“I feel like more than anything at this point, I’m more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people,” he said at the time. “That annoys me. I’ve just not been very good at relationships. And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships, I feel at this point. I’m just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else.”

Added Payne, “And I feel like that’s where I got to in my last relationship. I just wasn’t giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn’t appreciate and I didn’t like being.”

Here’s to hoping the second time’s the charm for the lovebirds.

