Source: Lady Gaga seems "happier" lately amid rumors she's dating someone new

ABC/Rick RowellAfter she was spotted smooching a new man this week, sources tell People that Lady Gaga has seemed “happier” lately.

On Sunday, she was photographed showing some PDA with her audio monitor engineer Dan Horton, during brunch at Granville restaurant in Studio City, California. It’s the first time she’s been spotted with someone new since calling off her engagement with Christian Carino six months ago and fending off Bradley Cooper romance rumors.

“All the attention for the movie [A Star Is Born] and her split from Christian was a bit much,” a source tells People. “She escaped to Mexico with friends twice just to get out of L.A. She seemed tired and a bit gloomy.”

“She wanted to focus on work, but [didn’t] want to deal with any attention that was related to Bradley Cooper,” the source adds. “You could tell that she was so sick of the romance rumors.”

Meanwhile, Dan Horton’s ex, Broadway actress Autumn Guzzardi, seemingly made a subtle reference to the rumors that Gaga and Dan are now dating. She posted one of her headshots on Instagram, captioning it with the title of a Gaga song: “Poker Face.”

Followers immediately picked up on the reference, with one writing, “I see what you did there…” and another adding, “You’re beautiful. You should date Bradley Cooper…Just kidding.”

