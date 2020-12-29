Source: Gwen Stefani's sons will play a major role in her Blake Shelton wedding

When it comes to Gwen Stefani’s impending nuptials to Blake Shelton, one thing’s for certain: her children will be by her side.

A source close to the couple tells People Gwen’s sons Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6, “will have a large part” in the wedding.

“Gwen’s sons are just really solid, sweet kids, and they’re so excited for Blake and Gwen to get married,” the friend says of the children Gwen shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. “They can’t wait to stand by their sides.”

Gwen and Blake announced their engagement in October after dating for about five years. They met on the set of The Voice, where they were both serving as coaches.

“From the beginning, Gwen made it clear to Blake that her boys were No. 1 in her life, and Blake always respected this,” another source close to Gwen tells People.

“Gwen always gushed about how amazing Blake is with the boys,” the source adds. “She feels so lucky that he helps her raise them. His love and guidance is something that Gwen is beyond grateful for.”

The two are rumored to be marrying in early 2021 at a chapel Blake built himself on the grounds of his Oklahoma ranch.

