Source: Britney Spears is “hopeful” things will change following court testimony

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

It took a lot of courage for Britney Spears to speak up in court on Wednesday, but now she’s hoping that her words had the right effect and something will change with her conservatorship.

A source close to Britney tells E!, “Britney is very happy and relieved that she was finally able to get so much off her chest and be heard…She was very excited to have her truth be out and not feel like she has to hide it anymore.

The source notes, “She feels it went well and is hopeful there will be a change,” adding that Britney’s mom Lynne Spears is “trying to help her” as well.

After airing her grievances before a Los Angeles Superior Court judge for 30 minutes — and making shocking claims about the level of control her conservators had over her life and her body — Britney is now waiting for her lawyer to file the paperwork requesting the arrangement be terminated.

The source also reveals that Britney has now “left on vacation” with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. In court, Britney said she wanted to get married and have a baby — presumably with Sam — but her conservators wouldn’t let her. She also claimed that they wouldn’t allow to remove her IUD because “they don’t want me to have any more children.”

“Britney would love to move the relationship forward, but it’s never been something they could actually make happen,” dishes the source. “The situation is complicated because of her restrictions.”

After Britney expressed her desire to sue her family, and said that her conservators — including her father, Jamie — should be in jail, an attorney for Jamie said, “Mr. Spears is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.