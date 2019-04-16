Source: Ariana Grande's epic Coachella performance with *NSYNC came together in a week

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AGWondering how Ariana Grande pulled off her epic Coachella collab with four out of five *NSYNC members Sunday? A source tells Entertainment Tonight the whole performance came together in just one week.

Ariana and her manager Scooter Braun reportedly reached out JC Chasez’s manager last weekend, which led to a conversation between Ariana and JC.

JC then reached out to the other members of *NSYNC – including Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass – and they were “immediately on board.” According to TMZ, Justin Timberlake couldn’t make it because he was finishing up his world tour and didn’t have enough time to rehearse.

According to ET’s source, once the four members agreed, they brought in their own choreographer and artistic director to work with Ariana and her team.

As previously reported, they all performed Ariana’s song, “break up with your girlfriend, I’m bored,” which samples *NSYNC’s “It Makes Me Ill,” as well as *NSYNC’s hit “Tearin’ Up My Heart.”

The insider adds that after the performance, *NSYNC stuck around backstage until Ariana finished her set and then snapped photos with her and had drinks together.

Justin Timberlake later commented on the performance, “You guys killed it last night.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.