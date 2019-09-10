Soundtrack of '& Juliet,' new musical featuring Britney, Backstreet, *NSYNC, Pink, Ariana & Katy Perry hits, coming in November

Atlantic Records It's been in the works for a while, and now, & Juliet, a new musical featuring chart-topping pop hits made famous by The Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, Britney Spears and more, hits the stage in the U.K. tonight, Tuesday. While there are no current plans to bring it to the U.S., you'll be able to hear the soundtrack on November 20.

As previously reported, & Juliet tells its story through songs created by super-producer Max Martin, who's written more #1 hits than anyone but John Lennon and Paul McCartney. It tells an alternate version of the Romeo & Juliet story, in which Juliet goes on a "sensational journey of self-discovery and second chances."

The soundtrack arrives November 20, and features hits made famous by Backstreet, Britney and *NSYNC -- as well as Pink, Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, Jessie J, Demi Lovato, Bon Jovi, Ellie Goulding, Kelly Clarkson, The Weeknd, Adam Lambert and more.

The musical will run from tonight through October 12 at Manchester Opera House in Manchester, England, and then move to London's Shaftesbury Theatre starting November 20.

If you pre-order the soundtrack, you'll get an instant download of Katy Perry's "Roar," performed by one of the show's stars, Miriam-Teak Lee.

Here's the track list of all the hits featured on the show's soundtrack:

"Larger Than Life"

"I Want It That Way"

"…Baby One More Time"

"Show Me The Meaning of Being Lonely"

"Domino"

"Show Me Love"

"Blow"

"I'm Not A Girl, Not Yet A Woman"

"Overprotected"

"Confident"

"Teenage Dream / Break Free"

"Oops!...I Did It Again"

"I Kissed A Girl"

"It's My Life"

"Love Me Like You Do"

"Since U Been Gone"

"Whataya Want From Me"

"One More Try"

"Problem / Can’t Feel My Face"

"That's The Way It Is"

"Everybody"

"As Long As You Love Me"

"It's Gonna Be Me"

"Shape Of My Heart"

"Stronger"

"F**kin’ Perfect" (Explicit)

"Roar"

"I Want It That Way" (Reprise)

"Can't Stop The Feeling!"

"One More Try" (Original Version)

