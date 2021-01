The success of the latest Disney-Pixar film Soul has led the folks at Disney to install an exhibit based on the film.

The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure will be coming to Epcot inside The American Adventure. Soul star Joe Gardeneer will be a part of the exhibit that will take visitors on a musical journey through America.

Look for the exhibit to make its debut in February as Epcot Center’s transformation continues. What did you think about Soul?