Sorry Scientists…No Matter What You Say I WON’T Quit Wine!

Before you pour that glass of wine, check this out – a new study says that even one alcoholic beverage a day can increase the chance of suffering a stroke.

The study, from Chinese researchers and the University of Oxford, found that one or two drinks per day can raise the chance of stroke by up to 15%. Three or four drinks per day will raise the chance all the way up to 35%.

Researchers say the study debunks the idea that one drink a day could actually reduce the risk of heart disease or stroke.

Scientists define a drink as one glass of wine, one bottle of beer, or one shot of liquor.

What’s your daily drinking routine? Have you ever tried giving up booze? What’s the longest you’ve gone without? NEVER!!! I won’t do it!