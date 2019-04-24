“Sorry”: Justin Bieber’s new album is not actually “coming soon”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AGWhen he took the stage for a surprise performance with Ariana Grande at Coachella last weekend, Justin Bieber excited fans by teasing that an album was “coming soon.”

But apparently he spoke too soon. A source tells People he won’t actually be releasing new music in the near future.

“Justin is not about to release another album soon. He started working on a new album a while ago before he needed a break,” the source says. “He is now finally excited about making new music again. However, a new album won’t be finished for at least several months.”

Last month, Justin wrote a lengthy Instagram post in which he said new music was taking a backseat to his mental health as he focuses on repairing some “deep rooted issues.”

The source tells People that Justin’s outlook has been steadily improving.

“The amazing thing is that Justin feels motivated to slowly start working on the album,” the insider says. “He didn’t feel like this before. More and more of the happy and positive Justin is starting to emerge.”

When Justin took the stage with Ariana to sing “Sorry,” it was his first time performing on stage in two years. “I had to get my groove back, I had to get my swag back,” he told the crowd.

While we're waiting, you can hear Justin briefly on "Earth," the new charity single from Lil Dicky that features everyone from Katy Perry and Shawn Mendes to Ed Sheeran and Ariana.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.