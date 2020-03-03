Sophie Turner says she hated the Jonas Brothers and thought hubby Joe would "be a d**k"

Chris Wolf/Star Max/GC Images

Chris Wolf/Star Max/GC ImagesThese days, Sophie Turner is officially a "J Sister" -- the wife of a Jonas Brother -- and a huge fan. But the Game of Thrones star admits she used to hate the Jonas Brothers, and assumed that her future husband was a jerk.

Sophie tells ELLE magazine, "My friends and I were not Jonas Brothers fans. There was this band in the U.K. called Busted. They had a hit called ‘Year 3000.’ It was amazing, and we were huge Busted fans."

"Then the Jonas Brothers covered the song and made it massive. And Busted broke up," Turner continued. "We thought it was all the Jonas Brothers’ fault. So we hated them.”

But in 2016, after two people suggested that she meet Joe Jonas, she agreed to hang out with him in a London dive bar.

"I expected him to show up with security...I thought he would be such a d**k," Turner recalls. "I took all my guy friends with me to meet him, because in the back of my mind I was worried he could be a catfish, or...I don’t know what."

But, she recalls, "He brought a friend and they drank just as hard as the rest of us...we found a space in the far corner and we just talked...for hours, and hours, and hours...it was just so easy. Soon, we were inseparable."

Now Sophie, who's rumored to be pregnant, says she "loves" being married, and appreciates her fellow "J Sisters": Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra and Danielle, Kevin's wife.

"It’s...nice to have built-in girlfriends who are actually really cool, who I can hang out with and we can really talk to each other about, like, how crazy the boys’ lives are," she says. "We can relate on so many different levels."

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.