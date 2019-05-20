Sophie Turner credits Joe Jonas with saving her life when she was “mentally unwell”

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Karwai Tang/Getty ImagesSansa Stark may not have had good luck with marriage on Game of Thrones, but Sophie Turner has found her perfect match in new hubby Joe Jonas.

In a new interview with U.K.’s Sunday Times, the actress – who has previously been open about dealing with body image issues, depression and suicidal thoughts – says Joe “saved her life” when she was going through a rough time.

She says that when she first met Joe at age 20, she "was going through this phase of being very mentally unwell."

"He was, like, 'I can't be with you until you love yourself, I can't see you love me more than you love yourself,'" Sophie says. "That was something, him doing that. I think he kind of saved my life, in a way."

She also admits that the two once broke up for a day, but quickly realized it was a bad idea.

"It was the worst day of our lives," she says. "For a second, we both had cold feet, then 24 hours later we were both, like, 'Never mind.'"

Sophie, 23, and Joe, 29, got hitched in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards on May 1.

Game of Thrones ended its eight season run Sunday night on HBO.

