Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas feed Los Angeles healthcare workers

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicSophie Turner and Joe Jonas showed their appreciation to Los Angeles healthcare workers in the most delicious way possible.

The famous couple donated 100 meals to East LA Doctors Hospital through Fueling the Fearless, an organization that, according to their website, works to feed "tireless hospital workers at the front lines of COVID-19, while helping locally-owned restaurants stay open and running."

While it's always a good idea to lend a helping hand whenever possible, sometimes celebrities can get some backlash from fans who think they could be doing it for publicity. In this case, neither Turner nor Jonas boasted their good deed on social media. Instead people became widely aware after Fueling the Fearless shouted them out in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Alongside a slideshow of cheerful healthcare workers and scrumptious looking pasta, salads, and more, the hospital graciously announced, "A BIG THANK YOU to @joejonas @sophiet@philymack @shondamcintyre for donating 100 meals to East LA Doctors Hospital."

"This hospital is in the heart of downtown LA and serves a vastly underprivileged community with limited resources and support. The staff work tirelessly to care for the community and those often forgotten," the caption continued.

"Through these type of fully paid sponsorships @alikisgreektaverna and her donors bring a moment of relief to a most grateful staff," the post continued. "One hot meal let’s them know we are all in this together."

