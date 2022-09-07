Sony Pictures releases full trailer of ‘﻿Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’ ﻿starring Shawn Mendes

Jeremy Chan/Getty Images

The complete trailer of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, which stars Shawn Mendes as the titular green reptile, is finally out.

Sony Pictures released the trailer on Wednesday, which sees Shawn introducing the children’s film and expressing how “excited” he is for everyone to see the movie. The trailer also provides a longer listen of the original song he created for this film, which sees Lyle belting out how he’s “On top of the world, tonight.”

The movie stars Shawn as Lyle, Constance Wu ﻿and ﻿Scoot McNairy as Mrs. and Mr. Primm, Winslow Fegley as their son Josh, Stranger Things star Brett Gelman as Mr. Grumps and ﻿Javier Bardem as Hector Valenti.

This trailer shows how Lyle changes the Primm family’s life for the better. Josh finds a sense of self confidence in his new friendship, Mr. Primm falls back in love with some of his old hobbies and Mrs. Primm enjoys the joy the bipedal croc brings to the household.

But, their happiness is threatened when Mr. Grumps sics New York City wildlife control after Lyle to relocate the singing, scarf-wearing crocodile.

Josh then hatches a plan to show NYC — and Mr. Grumps — that Lyle isn’t dangerous at all and belongs with his family. Part of that plan includes showing off Lyle’s impressive vocals.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, based on the beloved children’s book, debuts in theaters on October 7.

