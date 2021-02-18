Sony Being Sued For PS5 Controller “Drifting” Defect

The Sony PS5 is still in short supply, and to make matters worse, people are already reporting issues with the brand new “dual sense” controller! Reports state- the joysticks seem to be drifting…

Drifting is when the joystick activates movement without being pressed because the sensor is being tripped by the joystick drooping. It is quite common in older or abused controllers, but rarely a controller less than 2 months old…

Sony encourages you to send back the defective controller and they will replace it for free, but some people are disgruntled because it does require you to pay for the postage.

For full details: Read about the lawsuit here on Gizmodo.com