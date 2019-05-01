Sonic The Hedgehog Movie Trailer Drops!

There is a live action Sonic The Hedgehog movie coming to theaters and people are having some interesting reactions to the first trailer.

The movie stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic and Jim Carry as Dr. Eggman. Aside from the fact that Eggman is thin in the trailer (Which looks really weird if you’re a life long Sonic fan like myself) Sonic himself looks very odd too.

Normally I don’t like to judge a movie to hard on the trailer but I don’t think I’m feeling this one. What do you think of the trailer? Are you excited for this flick?

Sonic The Hedgehog drops in theaters this November.