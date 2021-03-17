Songs by Post Malone, Katy Perry and more part of Calm app's "Sleep Remix Series"

Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Bedtime just got a whole lot better.

The wellness app Calm has partnered with Universal Music Group for a “Sleep Remix Series” featuring the music of Post Malone, Katy Perry, Shawn Mendes, Ariana Grande and more.

The songs are reimagined into hour-long journeys, designed to relax you and lull you to gently to sleep.

According to Rolling Stone, Katy’s “Double Rainbow,” Post’s “Circles,” Shawn’s “Wonder” and Ariana’s “Breathin’” are among seven sleep remixes being released by Calm on Friday, in honor of World Sleep Day.

So how does a sleep remix work exactly? Rolling Stone reports that with each track, the pauses between lyrics get more drawn out as time goes on until it’s just instrumental, and the sound effects gradually get softer. Before you know it, you’re fast asleep.

The sleep remixes will live exclusively on the Calm app for three months, before potentially becoming available on other streaming platforms.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.