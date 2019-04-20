Sometimes it lasts in love but sometimes it hurts instead: Adele and husband have split

Lester Cohen/WireImageAfter seven years together, Adele and her husband Simon Konecki have split. The two share a six-year-old son, Angelo.

"Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly," Adele's rep told ABC Radio in a statement. "As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."

According to People, Konecki, who divorced his first wife in 2008, met Adele in 2011. She first acknowledged their relationship in January of 2012, and in June of that year, announced that she and Konecki were expecting a child together. Angelo was born in October of that year.

It's not clear when they tied the knot, but in early 2017, at least, Adele and Konecki appeared to be married. They wore wedding rings, and Adele referred to him as "my husband" in February at the Grammy Awards. In March, she also said onstage that she was married.

People magazine notes that the last time Adele and Konecki were seen together in public was in January. Recently, Adele has been spotted out and about in New York City, without her wedding ring.

