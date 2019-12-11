"Something sweet n special": Ariana Grande's live album is on its way

Dave Meyer/Republic RecordsAfter weeks of teases, Ariana Grande has now given fans some concrete information on her upcoming live album, which documents her soon-to-be-concluded Sweetener world tour.

Ari posted an Instagram video of herself singing her "Goodnight n Go" -- her interpolation of Imogen Heap's song "Goodnight and Go" -- and captioned it "Swt live available to pre save now."

In another post, she wrote, "something sweet n special to say thank u for this year."

While she didn't share a release date or a title for the set, she did tell a fan that the album will be arriving "this year."

A fan site called Ariana Grande Today has also shared a track list for the album, but it's not clear if it's official. It includes all the hits from Sweetener and thank u, next that you'd expect, as well as other tracks including "Dangerous Woman," "Break Free" and "Side to Side." There's also a version of "Tattooed Heart," from Ari's first album, Yours Truly.

The upcoming collection will be Ariana's third album in two years, following 2018's Sweetener this year's thank u, next. Well, fourth, if you count the Charlies' Angels soundtrack, which she executive produced and on which she's heavily featured.

The Sweetener world tour wraps up December 22 in Inglewood, California.

