Someone in Wisconsin Is a Lot Richer Today!

Well it looks like no one down here woke up $768 million richer, but someone in Wisconsin did!

The winning numbers were 16, 20, 37, 44, and 62. The Powerball was 12. There were also jackpot winners of $2 million from Kansas and Minnesota, and $1 million winners from California, Arizona, Indiana, Missouri, New Jersey, and New York.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday for $40 million.

Could you imagine the feeling of waking up to a winning Powerball ticket??? I think I would be in total disbelief! -Suits