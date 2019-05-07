"Someone cuddle me while I cry": Pink reacts to landing third-straight #1 album

RCA Records

RCA Records

Each night on tour, Pink flies over her fans' heads, but now she's just flying, following the news that she's scored her third straight #1 album.

The singer's new release, Hurts 2B Human, has debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart, with 115,000 units sold. Her 2017 album, Beautiful Trauma, also reached #1, as did her 2012 album, The Truth About Love.

Overall, Hurts 2B Human is Pink's eighth straight top-10 album, dating back to 2002's M!ssundaztood.

On Twitter, a shocked Pink wrote, "WHAAAAAAAAAT?!?!?!?!?!?!" followed by, "WE DID IT!!!!!!!!!!! Thank you everyone!!!!!!!!!"

Pink then took a moment to express her gratitude to her fans, some of whom have been with her for nearly 20 years.

"I need to thank all of my loyal friends that have been hanging with me strong for all these years and even the newbies," she wrote. "Thank you for listening and for opening your hearts to me after all this time. Hurts 2 B Human but we're in it together. Now someone cuddle me while I cry."

Pink is definitely having a moment. In addition to the album's success in the U.S., Hurts 2B Human is also #1 in the U.K. and Australia. The album's first single "Walk Me Home" became Pink's 16th top-10 hit on Billboard's Adult Pop Songs chart. Plus, Pink co-wrote Kelly Clarkson's new hit, "Broken & Beautiful."

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.