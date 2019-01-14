Some Parents…..Should Not Be Parents.

Some parents when they find their kid smoking, try to teach the kid a lesson by making him light up the entire pack. As head-scratching as that might be, equally is a lesson a Kentucky woman tried to impart on her minor son.

Found flying down the highway at speeds of up to 150 MPH on Sunday, Sunita Jairam told cops when they finally pulled her over that she “drank a bunch of beer” in order to “to teach her son a lesson.”

Her son, who was also seated in the high speed classroom, told police that he tried to get out of the car, but Jairam locked the doors.

The 48-year-old was booked on charges of endangering the welfare of a minor. According to news reports, Jairam is no stranger to speeding and public intoxication.

