"Some life stuff": Ariana Grande posts pic of herself smooching boyfriend

Ariana Grande has mostly kept her romance with real estate broker Dalton Gomez on the down low, but she offered fans a peek at their happiness in a series of Instagram photos she posted under the caption “Some life stuff.”
In addition to photos of Ariana’s dogs — LOTS of photos of her dogs — the post also includes a glimpse at her Christmas decorations, a zoom call with her mother, grandma and brother, and a black-and-white picture of her and Dalton kissing.
Ariana first confirmed her relationship with Dalton in the video for her number-one collab with Justin Bieber, “Stuck With U” — you can see them dancing together in the clip.
On Instagram, Ari also thanked fans for her year-end Spotify numbers: Her music was streamed four billion times in 92 countries by 158 million listeners.
“thank u all so much for this,” she captioned a picture of her stats. “i am equally as grateful as i am terrified.”
🤍 thank u 🤍 pic.twitter.com/JUvtLcNmCS
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 2, 2020
By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.