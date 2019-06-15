Some Found This Email Offensive….I Find It Funny, True And Motivational!

Oh Pleeeeeeeeeeease!!!! A woman is “horrified” after receiving a promotional email from her former gym that reeked of body-shaming. The e-mail from an Anytime Fitness location in Connecticut addressed Mora Reinka.

As it addressed all the fun of summer, the note said, “LOTS of pictures of you that will be posted online forever. LOTS of sucking in, side turns, skinny arm posts, and God forbid, a side [picture] while sitting down.”

The email continued, “Take your hand and grab the excess you have on your waist (front/back/sides). Can you pinch it? Or can you grab it? Well, I want to call it what it is… FAT.”

Reinka tweeted the note and many people bashed the content. A spokesperson for Anytime Fitness said they were “appalled” by the “insensitive” email.

Has a gym ever used body-shaming techniques against you?