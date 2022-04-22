Some Airlines Allow Passengers Banned Over Masks To Return

Major airlines like American, United, and Delta have banned thousands of passengers for refusing to wear facemasks. But now that the federal mask mandate has been lifted, airlines are ready to let those customers return.

An American Airlines official says banned passengers will be allowed to return “in most cases”. Delta plans to allow passengers back on a case-by-case basis – and says any further infractions will earn a permanent ban. Over 7,000 incidents of unruly passenger behavior have been reported since the start of last year – two-thirds of which involved a dispute over masks.

Should these people be allowed to return? Did you ever witness any bad behavior aboard a plane?