Usually Rosemary Square would be pack with people shopping, seeing sights and Santa and well, it’s 2020. This year will be festive but cautious. There will be the nightly snowfall, running from Saturday until Dec. 31. Some socially distanced events include a mistletoe photo trail with Instagrammable stopping points, an ugly sweater brunch, pet photos with Santa, and an edible wreath-making class with a virtual option. See more HERE.