“So very proud”: Dua Lipa teamed up with Donatella Versace to co-design a new collection

Courtesy of Versace

Dua Lipa has been connected to the Versace brand for several years now: She’s worn the label, walked in its fashion shows and hung out with Donatella Versace. Now, she’s taken the next logical step: She and Donatella have created a new collection together.

The women’s collection is called La Vacanza, Italian for “the holiday” or “the vacation,” and it will debut at a Versace fashion show on Tuesday, May 23, in Cannes, France. It’ll be available in stores and online at Versace.com right after the show.

Saying she’s thrilled to have co-designed the collection with Donatella, Dua notes in a statement, “She and I have formed such a strong bond over the years, and I’m so grateful for the support I’ve received from her and the whole team since the very beginning of my career.”

“For her to give me the honor of co-designing this collection and letting all my summer inspirations go wild has been a dream. I am so very proud of this collection and cannot wait to debut it in Cannes,” she adds.

Donatella says La Vacanza captures the “magical” season of summer in all its colors. She adds, “Working with Dua on this collection has been very exciting and I love the dynamic between us. Dua is strong, fearless, and free and her creative vision is exceptional.”

