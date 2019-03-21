So THIS Is What Made Wendy Williams Relapse!!

According to Bossip, the much talked about relapse that Wendy Williams is going through is because her husband Kevin Hunter’s alleged mistress is pregnant.

The mistress, “Sharina Hudson” is said to be “heavily pregnant” with Kevin’s child and he is refusing to leave her side.

The report says Williams found out through a P.I. that Kevin was still seeing the mistress late last year and became angry about the situation.

The Bossip report claims that Sharina is hiding out of the state and is preparing for the birth of the child.

After Wendy made the admission she was in a sober house she stood by her man saying, “Don’t ask me about mine until you see this ring gone. And it ain’t going nowhere. Not in this lifetime.”

Do you feel like Wendy needs to come clean about the entire situation? Do you think Wendy is holding on to someone that wants to be let go? Have you ever stayed with someone who cheated on you?

