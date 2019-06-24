So Are The Martians Hiding? Where Are They?!

A puff of gas on Mars means there could be life there! But what kind of life? Are we talking animals? Bugs? People-ish?

The NASA rover, Curiosity, made a new discovery of methane gas on Mars Wednesday. This time the measurement was three times larger than the 2013’s measurement of methane.

Here on Earth, methane is usually produced by living things, leading scientists to theorize there may be tiny living microbes on Mars. NASA is conducting more experiments to learn more from the measurement.

While the gas puff measurement was huge, it could be methane that was trapped in the planet for millions of years and it’s finally starting to leak out.

Do you think that life exists on Mars? Do you think Mars will ever be colonized by Earth?

You can find out more here!