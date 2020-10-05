SNL Returns With Great Ratings!

Did you watch Saturday Night Live over the weekend? If you answered yes, you had lots of company.

The Season 46 premiere of SNL hosted by Chris Rock was the show’s most-watched debut in four years. Close to 8 million people tuned in on Saturday night compared to about 6 million for the season opener in 2019.

It was also the second most-watched SNL episode in over three years since Eddie Murphy hosted on December 21, 2019. What’s one SNL skit you can watch over and over again and it still makes you laugh out loud?