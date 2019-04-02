SNL Goes After Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett probably had the worst weekend ever. First comedian Chris Rock made fun of him and then Saturday Night Live.

During a skit on SNL, Chris Redd played Jussie Smollett. In the skit Smollett is late to a meeting with ‘Empire’ executives. He swears he has a good reason for being late and reaches into a “bag of clues.” He pulls Crest Whitestrips, 3 letter K’s, car keys and a purple Teletubby. They reference his infamous saying, “I’m the gay Tupac” by putting a twist on it and saying “I am the gay Lee Daniels.” Lee Daniels, portrayed by Keenan Thompson, reminds “Smollett” that he [Lee Daniels] is the gay Lee Daniels.

But it didn’t stop there. Jussie was also referenced on the Weekend Update. Colin Jost said, this week made me feel insane. All the people I was told were bad guys all got away with it, Donald Trump, Jussie Smollett and worst of all, Duke.

