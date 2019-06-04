Snap-click along with Hozier on his current U.S. tour

ABC/Paula Lobo

ABC/Paula LoboHozier is currently touring the U.S. in support of his sophomore album, Wasteland, Baby!, which was released earlier this year. Now that the record's been out for a few months, the Irish singer-songwriter says he's "really, really enjoying" how fans have reacted to it.

Speaking to ABC Radio, Hozier says he's specifically impressed that people have learned the complex clapping pattern that accompanies the Wasteland single, "Almost (Sweet Music)."

"A lot of people have learned the snap-clap, or snap-click, pattern from 'Almost (Sweet Music),' which is sweet," Hozier says. "To sing that and do that at the same time is tricky, so that's really, really cool."

Overall, Hozier's found that the new material has made a smooth transfer from the studio to the live stage.

"There's eight of us on stage, so a lot of the harmony that I would lay down in studio, I've got plenty of voices up there to join me," he says. "It translates well, I gotta say. A lot of the songs were written with that in mind, that these would be fun to play live, and I'm glad that they are."

Of course, Hozier's also plays his hit breakthrough single, "Take Me to Church," during the shows. He feels that the audience's reaction to that song helps keeps his performances of it thrilling.

"I think seeing a crowd excited and seeing a crowd really, really up for that performance, that puts so much wind in your sails, I gotta say," he shares.

Hozier's tour continues Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri.

