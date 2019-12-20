Snacks You Must Have This Holiday Season! (According to JBird)

5. KIT KAT ICE CREAM CONE

This ice cream cone is not your Grandma’s kind of ice cream. With the ice cream covered in Kit Kat chocolate, this tasty ice cream cone will having you doing a Kit Kat booty shake! The cone is made of the delicious Kit Kat chocolate wafer. Oh yeah, there is the classic fudge center in the middle as well. They come in 4 or 8 in a box depending on what you’re in the mood for. This is a must have snack for this holiday season. If you’re looking to get fat with a smile on your face this holiday, this is the snack to do it with! It retails roughly at around $3.99 for a 4 pack.