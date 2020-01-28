Smell Good AND Prevent The Coronavirus! Thanks Bath And Body Works!

How many do you currently have in your purse? I just bought 5 more the other day!

Bath and Body Works could have more business coming to them because of coronavirus.

Analysts think fears over the deadly virus might cause a spike in hand sanitizer and anti-bacterial soap sales.

Soaps and sanitizers already account for 20 percent of the store’s sales. More demand could cause a 2 to 4 percent rise.

The analysis said the parent company of Bath and Body Works, L Brands, saw an increase in anti-bacterial sales when the H1N1 virus hit the U.S. in 2009.

How are you preparing yourself for this virus potentially being a problem?