Small Fry & Tater Tot Are All Grown Up! Check Out This Pic Of Britney’s Kids!

Britney Spears spent Sunday Funday with her sons, Sean, 13 and Jayden, 12 at Disneyland. When did they get so old! I thought they were still toddlers!

Spears who posted a picture with her sons captioned it saying, “…my boys are older now, so they don’t like their picture taken ever… so I was thrilled today when they said SURE!!!!! Such a great place!!!!!”

Britney and her sons enjoyed getting soaked on Splash Mountain and last weekend they took in a Braves baseball game with their aunt, Jaime Lynn Spears.

Besides Disneyland and Disney World, where do you think the “happiest place on Earth” is?