Skip The Apple, Studies Say Eat 1-3 Bananas A Day!

The saying goes, “an apple a day keeps the doctor away,” but how many bananas should you eat a day without going bananas?

Well, according to studies, you can have as many as you want as long as you’re eating a balanced diet, but the recommended number is one to three a day.

Just remember to also include a variety of other fruits, veggies, proteins, and fats to keep your body from going bananas.

What’s your favorite banana recipe? How many bananas do you eat a day? I eat none….I love them, but buy them and they go bad before I eat them.