Ska-tastic! Gwen Stefani reintroduces herself on new pop single

Interscope Records

Gwen Stefani has a brand-new single that nods to her past.

“Let Me Reintroduce Myself” recalls the ska-punk sound of her early days with No Doubt, and in the self-referential tune, Gwen sings, “Let me reintroduce myself/’Cause you forgot/no I’m not records on your shelf/I’m still the original old me/So let me reintroduce myself.”

Gwen will perform the song tonight for the first time on NBC’s The Voice. In a statement, she says, “This song is a way of saying I’m back with new music. It’s a fun, lighthearted song, because I got inspired and hopefully to bring a little bit of joy.”

“The idea was to write a song that had a bit of a nostalgic feeling to it, so I think musically it reminds you of back in the day, going back to where I started musically which was with ska and reggae,” she adds. “I’m still the same me but here’s something a little bit new in case you feel like hearing a little bit more of me.”

This is Gwen’s return to pop this year, after scoring two country hits with her fiance, Blake Shelton, and releasing some new holiday songs.

By Andrea Dresdale

