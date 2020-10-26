Sisters Miley and Noah Cyrus release first ever song together

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Miley Cyrus and her younger sister Noah Cyrus have released a song together for the first time ever.

The two unveiled the live stripped down duet version of Noah’s song “I Got So High That I Saw Jesus,” which they first performed together during last week’s MTV Unplugged Presents Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions.

“No one knows how happy and excited miley and i are to be releasing something TOGETHER for our VERY FIRST TIME!!!!” Noah wrote on Instagram. “and it’s NOT the last. thank you sissy for singing with me and as always making it sound nothing but effortlessly beautiful.”

The original version of the song appeared on Noah’s EP The End of Everything, which was released in May.

Last week, Miley announced her new album, Plastic Hearts, will be out November 27.

By Andrea Tuccillo

