Sink your "Teeth" into 5SOS' new song for '13 Reasons Why'

Andy DeLucaWe knew that 5 Seconds of Summer had contributed a new song to the soundtrack of 13 Reasons Why's third season -- and now it's been revealed.

The song, called, "Teeth" is out now, along with a video that features the five members of the band being subjected to mind-altering scientific experiments. The track was co-written by Ryan Tedder, among others, and features guitar work from Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello.

“'Teeth' came about after a month or two long blur of writing and pushing ourselves to go a step further than Youngblood,” says 5SOS singer Luke Hemmings. “It was a tumultuous time in my life and the lyrics in the song definitely reflect that. It speaks lyrically about a trying time in my current relationship."

In the chorus, Luke describes a toxic relationship with a woman who's messing with his head. He sings, "Fight so dirty, but your love so sweet/Talk so pretty, but your heart got teeth."

Luke adds, "‘Teeth’ captures the soul of 5 Seconds of Summer and I truly believe it is a unique song to us as a band and doesn’t sound like anything out at the moment. It’s my favorite song we’ve released ever and I can’t wait for people to hear it.”

"Teeth" is the second single from 5SOS' upcoming album, following "Easier." The 13 Reasons Why soundtrack arrives this Friday, August 23.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.