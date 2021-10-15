Singing every second, dancing every hour: Coldplay releases new ﻿’Music of the Spheres’﻿ album

Parlophone/Atlantic

Coldplay‘s Music of the Spheres has arrived.

The ninth studio effort from Chris Martin and company is out today. Having already become one of the biggest bands on Earth, Music of the Spheres aims to bring Coldplay’s music to all corners with the universe alongside its motifs of space exploration and extra-terrestrial life.

Coldplay first introduced the intergalactic vibe of Music of the Spheres with the lead single “Higher Power,” which premiered aboard the International Space Station. “Higher Power” was then followed by the 10-minute epic “Coloratura,” and “My Universe,” a collaboration with K-pop superstars BTS that debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Plenty of more surprises await in the rest of Music of the Spheres, including a song featuring Selena Gomez called “Let Somebody Go,” and five tracks titled with emojis.

Coldplay is celebrating the arrival of Music of the Spheres with a week-long residency on CBS’s The Late Late Show beginning Monday, October 18. They’ll hit the road on a global stadium tour in support of the record in 2022.

