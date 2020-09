It looks like the folks over at The Simpsons have found their replacement for the voice of Carl.

The character used to be voiced by Hank Azaria but now will be voiced Alex Désert.

Désert has used his voice talents on shows like Better Things and Becker and will take over as Carl when season 32 of the series begins.

The move to a new voiced happened after the show announced that it would no longer have white actors voicing non-white character roles.

