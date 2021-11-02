Silk Sonic to release new song on Friday; Anderson .Paak launches new label

The two have already dropped two singles — “Skate” and “Leave the Door Open” — and on Friday, we’re getting another one: “Smokin’ Out the Window.” On his Instagram, Bruno has posted a clip from what appears to be the song’s video, showing himself and Anderson driving in a car while eating pizza and, well, smokin’ out the window.

Unfortunately, there’s no audio on the clip, but we’re gonna go out on a limb and predict that the music heavily nods to the smooth sounds of ’70s soul.

The duo’s album An Evening with Silk Sonic arrives November 12.

Meanwhile, Anderson just announced his new record label, Apes***, a joint venture with Universal Music. In a hilarious video, he holds a fake press conference where he explains that he’s looking for people who can “play instruments and perform at the same time,” and ignores reporters who ask him where the food is, or if they can hold his Grammy.

Explaining the label name, .Paak notes that “APE” stands for “Anderson .Paak Empire.” As for the other word, he explains, “We on some other s***!”