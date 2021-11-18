Silk Sonic to open the American Music Awards

MRC

Silk Sonic has the honor of opening this Sunday’s American Music Awards.

The dynamic duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak will kick off the show, where they’re nominated for Favorite Music Video and Favorite R&B Song for their number-one hit “Leave the Door Open,” as well as Favorite Pop Duo or Group.

Bruno has already won 10 AMAs as a solo artist, most recently in 2019, when he took home the trophy for Favorite Male Soul/R&B Artist. Anderson hasn’t won any AMAs, but he does have four Grammy Awards at home on his mantelpiece.

Silk Sonic joins a lineup that includes Coldplay, BTS, Olvia Rodrigo, Måneskin, Megan Thee Stallion, New Edition, New Kids on the Block, Zoe Wees, Tyler, the Creator, Chloe, Walker Hayes, Kane Brown, Carrie Underwood and more.

Cardi B hosts the AMAs Sunday night on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It’ll stream the next day on Hulu.

