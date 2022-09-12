Silk Sonic, Em Beihold, Post Malone, Ava Max, Pitbull and more honored by RIAA

John Esparza via Getty Images

Silk Sonic, Em Beihold, Post Malone, Ava Max and Pitbull were honored by the Recording Industry Association as part of a new class of Gold and Platinum honorees for the month.

Silk Sonic’s debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, has been minted Platinum by the RIAA. The duo released the effort last November; it swept the 64th annual Grammy Awards.

Ava Max also earned Platinum status with “The Motto,” as has Em Beihold with her viral debut single, “Numb Little Bug,” which officially sold over 1 million copies.

Posty’s Hollywood’s Bleeding album earned a new tier after selling 4 million copies and is now certified four-times Platinum. In addition, his “I Did It” collab with DJ Khaled, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby and DaBaby is now certified Gold.

Pitbull’s album Libertad 548 is officially twice Platinum, while his “Te Quiero (I Love You Baby)” collab with Frankie Valli and Chesca is Platinum.

Also earning newly minted Platinum status is Demi Lovato, as their song “Heart Attack” officially sold over 4 million copies.

Usher also received some love from the RIAA, which minted his album My Way seven-times Platinum. In addition, his songs “You Make Me Wanna…” and “Nice & Slow” both went three-times Platinum.

Lauv and Lany was also saluted by the RIAA, as their song “Mean It” is now certified Gold.

Dove Cameron also earned some RIAA credit thanks to her work on Disney’s The Descendants, with the songs “Rotten to the Core,” “Night Falls,” “It’s Goin’ Down” and “Ways to be Wicked” all earning Platinum status. The song “Good to Be Bad” is also now certified Gold.

Speaking of Disney, Ariana Grande and John Legend‘s “Beauty and the Beast” duet from the 2017 live action film also went Platinum.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.