Silk City and Ellie Goulding drop fierce self-love anthem "New Love"

Mark Ronson and Diplo, under the group name Silk City, dropped their hotly anticipated single “New Love” that features vocals from British pop star Ellie Goulding. The release marks the duo’s first single in over two years.

“New Love” is a bopping dancing track that isn’t about finding romance with someone else — but falling in love with one’s self.

The song is filled with bubbly synths and an infectious beat that blend effortlessly with Goulding‘s soaring vocals.

“Didn’t always like myself/ Didn’t always get it right/ Thought I was someone else/ And that’s the girl you liked/ Don’t know what I believe in/ ‘Cause I just kept moving on/ Said I should take a seat/ I know where I came from,” the Grammy nominee joyfully croons before repeating in the catchy chorus, “I got new love in me.”

The music video, which also dropped Friday, features Goulding masquerading as various members of a night club — from the bouncer to the Dolly Parton-lookalike performer — falling deeper into the self love anthem and dancing as they celebrate their newfound happiness.

“The song is about losing yourself on your own, not needing to be seen, knowing that the one that got away could be just as happy as this too,” Goulding previously said in a statement. “The main concept is dancing on your own not needing to be seen.”

By Megan Stone

