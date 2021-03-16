Sia's 'Music' nabs multiple Razzie nominations, including Worst Picture

It may have been nominated for Golden Globes, but Sia’s critically panned directorial debut Music is now up for a very different set of awards.

The Razzies, honoring the worst movies of the year, has nominated Music in the Worst Picture category and Sia in the Worst Director category. Ouch.

Kate Hudson and Maddie Ziegler also got nods in the worst acting categories.

As always, this year’s Razzie “winners” will be unveiled on the now traditional date of “Oscar Eve,” Saturday, April 24.

Music has been embroiled in controversy since last year regarding Sia’s casting of Maddie as a nonverbal autistic girl, with some calling Sia an “ableist,” and others criticizing the depiction of autism overall.

Sia has since apologized and added a warning label to the film for the scenes that depict people with autism being physically restrained.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.