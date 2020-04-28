Sia to perform at Americares COVID Is No Joke virtual comedy show

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Daily Front Row

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Daily Front RowSia has joined the lineup for a COVID-19 virtual benefit event this Friday.

The singer will perform during the Americares COVID Is No Joke virtual comedy fest, which aims to help healthcare workers on the front lines of the pandemic. According to a press release, Sia will close the program with “an intimate performance that has never been seen before.”

Actor Tony Goldwyn will host the fest, which will feature appearances from his Scandal co-stars Kerry Washington and Bellamy Young, as well as Bryan Cranston, Elizabeth Banks, Jack Black, Chelsea Handler, Mindy Kaling, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Patton Oswalt and more.

Americares has been committed to providing critical protective gear, training and emotional support for health workers in the U.S. and globally. Viewers can support Americares' COVID-19 response by making a donation on Americares.org or by texting “JOKE” to 20222 to make a $25 donation. An anonymous donor has agreed to match the first $100,000 in donations to Americares during the event.

The show will air live on COVIDIsNoJoke.org and the Americares YouTube channel Friday, May 1 at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.