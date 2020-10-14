Sia shares first photo of herself with adopted son Che

A day after explaining why she adopted two boys who were about to age out of the foster-care system, Sia proudly showed off a photo of one of her sons, Che, for the first time on Tuesday.

The singer opened up to InStyle about why her journey to motherhood was anything but typical, but she insists she doesn’t regret the journey and proved it with a heartwarming selfie with her 19-year-old son.

“I’ve wanted to be a mom my whole entire life,” the “Cheap Thrills” singer tells InStyle. But after countless failed attempts to get pregnant — including several rounds of IVF — she began to think “it wasn’t God’s will for me.”

Then, she watched a life-changing documentary about the foster care system, which featured her then 16-year-old future son, whom she still declines to identify.

Sia says she “instantly fell in love with him,” and knew right then and there that he was “my son.”

“By the time I found him, he was 18 and aging out of the foster care system. I told him that I wanted to adopt him, and since he was an adult, he left with me that day,” Sia reveals. His only condition was that she also adopt his “cousin” Che — who, it turned out, was just his friend.

Sia says she didn’t think twice and has since showered both of them with unconditional love.

“The truth is becoming a mom has changed me in every way,” Sia notes. “But the most important thing I’ve learned is that just because my sons didn’t come out of me 19 years ago doesn’t mean they’re not my children.”

Sia is open to adopting more kids in the future, vowing to be “the best mother I could be for them.”

By Megan Stone

