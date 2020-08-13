Sia, Portugal. The Man and more contributing to new children’s charity album

Sia, Portugal. The Man, Gnash and more are getting kid-friendly for a new charity album.

Billboard reports they’ll contribute songs to the upcoming 23-track album At Home with Kids, to benefit Save the Children.

Sia sings a song called “Riding on my Bike,” Portugal. The Man contributes a track called “Tomorrow,” and Gnash has a song called “Night Night” on the track list.

“With this song and project, I know all of us involved wanted to make something for the kids and the parents at home right now,” Gnash says in a statement to Billboard. “‘Night Night’ reminds me of the songs my dad would sing me to sleep with when I was a child.”

He adds, “It’s amazing because now I get to bring a new lullaby into the world and help some kids while we’re at it… and adults too! I know I’ve already fallen asleep to it a few times.”

Other artists participating include Christina Perri, with “It’s a Small World,” and Tove Lo, with a song called “Buzz Buzz Hop Hop.”

At Home with Kids will be released on August 28.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.