Sia performs gospel rendition of "Elastic Heart" at Kanye's Sunday Service

ABC/ Paula LoboAmen! Sia attended Kanye West's weekly Sunday Service this weekend and performed a gospel rendition of her song "Elastic Heart."

Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian posted a video of the performance on social media, captioning it, "There wasn't a dry eye in this room today."

The clip begins with a gospel choir singing a Bible verse set to the melody of Sia's "Elastic Heart." Sia can be heard joining in off camera, before the choir director invites her to the center of the room to sing it solo. Wearing a simple blue tracksuit and none of her trademark disguises or wigs, she obliges and belts it out.

Kim shared several other videos from the service, writing, "There's so many videos from today's Sunday service I want to share with you guys. The rain forced us inside but it was magical. No mics, no band, no speakers but it was perfect."

